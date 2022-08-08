Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department.

The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.

A screenshot of the scam was provided by LPD and the citation in question is for a red light violation. Lubbock does not have traffic cameras that record red light violations as reported in this KCBD article from 2008.

Lubbock police issued this warning on Monday, saying:

“***SCAM ALERT***” Have you seen this below “notice”?? Well, we’re here to tell you, IT’S NOT FROM US! We would NEVER contact you this way about a traffic violation, and we sure as heck wouldn’t tell you not to pay in person! Actually, we highly encourage that! Moral of the story, ignore this!!”

If you receive this email, do not click any links or respond.

