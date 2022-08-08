Lubbock police investigate shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are on the scene of a shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police desk officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

One apartment has been taped off with crime scene tape.

There is no information about the possible shooter.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.