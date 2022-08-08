Local Listings
Lubbock police investigate shooting in Central Lubbock

Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are on the scene of a shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police desk officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

One apartment has been taped off with crime scene tape.

There is no information about the possible shooter.

This is a developing story.

