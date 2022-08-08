Monday morning top stories: Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in East Lubbock shooting

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near east 42nd Street and Ave. A

Police have not said what led up to the shooting

More here: East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

Albuquerque police seeking killer targeting Muslim men

Someone shot and killed three men, all with the last name Hussain, in the past two weeks

Another man was killed in November

Read more here: Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act

The bill addresses clean energy, prescription drug costs and corporate taxes

The House is expected to vote on the bill this Friday

Details here: Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.