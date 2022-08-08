Monday morning top stories: Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock shooting
- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near east 42nd Street and Ave. A
- Police have not said what led up to the shooting
- More here: East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
Albuquerque police seeking killer targeting Muslim men
- Someone shot and killed three men, all with the last name Hussain, in the past two weeks
- Another man was killed in November
- Read more here: Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act
- The bill addresses clean energy, prescription drug costs and corporate taxes
- The House is expected to vote on the bill this Friday
- Details here: Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
