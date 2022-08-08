Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Texas Tech Club multi-million dollar renovation nearing completion

Renderings of Texas Tech Club's multi-million dollar renovation
Renderings of Texas Tech Club's multi-million dollar renovation(Myrisa Rutter - Texas Tech Club)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A behind-the-scenes look at the multi-million dollar renovation of the Texas Tech Club has just been released.

Just in time for the 2022 season, the Texas Tech Club showed updated renderings of the newly renovated space that members will be able to enjoy for the upcoming Tech football season. Tech’s yearly Last Call Before Football will be the first event for members to see the new club.

The Texas Tech Club was formed in 2010 after fifty-eight professional, civic, and social leaders from Texas Tech and the Lubbock community came together to form an exclusive private club for University staff, alumni, and professional, civic, and social members of the community according to the Tech Club website.

Last Call Before Football will be held on August 22nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Club

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
Motorcycle crash near Ave P and N Loop 289
Police identify man injured in Saturday motorcycle crash
Erica Torres, mother of three, graduated from Texas Tech University six years after Chancellor...
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor

Latest News

Renderings of Texas Tech Club's multi-million dollar renovation
Texas Tech Club Renovation
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
A motorcyclist was injured Monday morning near the intersection of County Road 3600 and East...
One injured in motorcycle crash near Slaton
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash in Midland County