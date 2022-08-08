Texas Tech Club multi-million dollar renovation nearing completion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A behind-the-scenes look at the multi-million dollar renovation of the Texas Tech Club has just been released.

Just in time for the 2022 season, the Texas Tech Club showed updated renderings of the newly renovated space that members will be able to enjoy for the upcoming Tech football season. Tech’s yearly Last Call Before Football will be the first event for members to see the new club.

The Texas Tech Club was formed in 2010 after fifty-eight professional, civic, and social leaders from Texas Tech and the Lubbock community came together to form an exclusive private club for University staff, alumni, and professional, civic, and social members of the community according to the Tech Club website.

Last Call Before Football will be held on August 22nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

