LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

A Day Devoted to Red Raider Generosity

With the theme “rally together” and driven by social media, Texas Tech Day of Giving hopes to inspire generosity in Red Raiders and their friends and fans.

Support Any Area of Campus

Texas Tech’s academic colleges as well as other areas of the university have each selected a project to feature on Texas Tech Day of Giving. These featured projects include programs, scholarships, and student success with representation from Texas Tech Alumni Association, National Ranching Heritage Center, and Raider Red’s Food Pantry. You may also give to any fund on Texas Tech Day of Giving and have your contribution counted toward the day’s overall goal. Follow Texas Tech Office of Advancement on social media for updates about featured projects. How to Donate on Day of Giving >>

Why Give?

Every dollar and supporter counts, especially on Texas Tech Day of Giving! Your gift allows Red Raiders to access and provide opportunities in the coming academic year. Whether through scholarships for students who need financial assistance or creating new spaces for students and the public to thrive, these projects highlight specific and time-sensitive needs that will greatly benefit from public support.

If a gift isn’t an option at this time, your support through sharing about Texas Tech Day of Giving on your social media accounts spreads awareness of these projects. However you give on this day, we encourage you to share your support! Share Using the Advocate Toolkit >>

