Weak cold front, increased rain chances this week

Finally, shower and storm potential will be higher for all of the South Plains through most of...
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally, shower and storm potential will be higher for all of the South Plains through most of the week. Several factors involved in the rain development, including a weak cold front, moisture increase and some heat.

Chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday. After that, it’s back to low rain chances and increasing temperatures.

It will remain cooler than normal for the Lubbock area until late in the week. That will mean that daytime temps will stay around 90-93 degrees in Lubbock until the weekend.

Over the weekend drier air will return and temps will return to the mid to upper 90s.

