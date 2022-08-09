Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation

Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from July 5 through August 4 called Operation Lubbock Tornado.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from July 5 through August 4 called Operation Lubbock Tornado.

The purpose of the operation, which included the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, was to ensure compliance by all registered sex offenders living within the City of Lubbock and unincorporated areas of Lubbock County.

The operation concluded with a four-day field/door-to-door compliance operation, beginning on August 1 and ending on August 4. The door-to-door compliance operation allowed teams of officers and agents to attempt in-person contact.

Six registered sex offenders were taken into custody at the beginning of July for registry violations. Five of the offenders were arrested for felony warrants for failure to comply with registry laws. One was arrested on a new charge of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Six additional registered sex offenders, who were residing in city limits, were taken into custody during the field compliance operation. Four were arrested for felony warrants for failure to comply with registry laws, two were arrested for on-view felony violations of registry laws, and one was arrested on a municipal warrant for a 2021 citation issued by LPD for a violation of the City of Lubbock Child Safety Zone ordinance.

Following the door-to-door compliance operation, 16 new investigations of suspected Texas Sex Offender registry law violations were initiated by LPD officers and investigators.

Operation Lubbock Tornado Totals:

Address visited – 466

Full compliance on contact – 281

Month Long Operation Arrests – 12

Phone calls from door hangers – 97

Cases Initiated - 16

Arrestees:

Cory Sandefer, 55 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Gerardo Avila, 45 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Matthew Fillmore, 69 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Eduardo Ganzo, 42 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Ramon Loera, 49 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Brandon Martinez, 37 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Paul McRorey, 49 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Ruben Rodriguez, 48 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Emilio Sanchez, 48 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Rocco Love, 69 - Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Andrew Reyes, 50 - Indecency with Child Sexual Contact

Javier Elizondo, 72 - Violation of Lubbock Child Safety Zone

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Lubbock police
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

Latest News

A hot and humid afternoon, but some brief heat relief possible with scattered showers on the...
No rain yet? Hold on...
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch
The council discussed the agreement at City Hall Monday night, joined by Rowe, Captain Joe...
City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
Tyler Brown pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography