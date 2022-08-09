Local Listings
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony resumes Wednesday in the trial of a Lubbock man accused of seriously injuring a child in 2017.

A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a child, and aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.

Police say he shook the child and caused her to strike a hard surface.

Police records show Torrez called 911 in February of 2017, reporting the victim was unresponsive.

Investigators report paramedics originally thought the child was suffering a medical issue, but doctors at the hospital reported suspicious injuries.

Officers arrested Torrez in July of 2020, but grand jurors did not indict Torrez for a crime until just a few weeks ago.

Torrez remains in jail on $150,000 bond.

