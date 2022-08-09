Local Listings
Cameron Varner pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Cameron Akiah Varner, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sentencing has been set for a Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

31-year-old Cameron Varner will face sentencing on Nov. 3 of between five and 20 years in prison.

Varner was originally charged with 11 counts of production of child pornography, but took a plea deal for one count of the transportation of child pornography.

Police found more than 600 images in Varner’s possession, including those of prepubescent minors.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

