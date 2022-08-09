Cameron Varner pleads guilty to production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sentencing has been set for a Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

31-year-old Cameron Varner will face sentencing on Nov. 3 of between five and 20 years in prison.

Varner was originally charged with 11 counts of production of child pornography, but took a plea deal for one count of the transportation of child pornography.

Police found more than 600 images in Varner’s possession, including those of prepubescent minors.

