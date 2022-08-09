Local Listings
CASA of the South Plains in need of 30 volunteers

The funds raised during Casas for CASA will go directly to CASA of the South Plains to help recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers to serve as Advocates for children in foster care.(CASA of the South Plains | CASA of the South Plains)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA of the South Plains, a non-profit that helps children in the foster care system, is in need of 30 additional volunteers to serve as child advocates for children in foster care.

According to CASA of the South Plains, the summer months see a decrease in individuals volunteering as advocates for children in foster care, despite the continued rise in demand for volunteers.

Prospective volunteers are urged to attend the upcoming CASA 101 informational session at the CASA office located at 4601 S Loop 289, Suite 25 on Thursday, August 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CASA of the South Plains is part of the CASA network that operates in 49 states, including the District of Columbia. According to the CASA of the South Plains website, CASA began in 1977 when a judge in Seattle decided he was uneasy about making quick decisions that would affect children for the rest of their lives. The judge launched a program to train and appoint community volunteers to research the cases of foster children who had been removed from their homes for various reasons.

CASA Volunteers help ensure the well-being of children in foster care and help the child navigate the child welfare system while assisting to find the child a safe, permanent home.

