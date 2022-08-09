Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Christopher Gafford pleads guilty to cyberstalking

Christopher Gafford
Christopher Gafford(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to years of intense harassment of his ex-girlfriend will learn his sentence in late October.

A federal judge accepted Christopher Gafford’s guilty plea on Monday.

He admitted to cyberstalking his ex, and her husband, for years.

Gafford sent thousands of violent messages each month, threatening, in detail, to torture and kill the victim and her family members.

He also repeatedly sent unwanted sexual photos and messages of himself, even when the victims changed phone numbers and moved away.

Gafford will face a judge on two cyberstalking charges this October.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

Latest News

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
Tyler Brown pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography
Cameron Akiah Varner, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography.
Cameron Varner pleads guilty to production of child pornography
Emergency Contraceptive Kit
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives
61st Masked Rider and the new horse, Buzz, are preparing for their first run at the Jones...
Masked Rider preparing new horse for football season