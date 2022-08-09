Christopher Gafford pleads guilty to cyberstalking

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to years of intense harassment of his ex-girlfriend will learn his sentence in late October.

A federal judge accepted Christopher Gafford’s guilty plea on Monday.

He admitted to cyberstalking his ex, and her husband, for years.

Gafford sent thousands of violent messages each month, threatening, in detail, to torture and kill the victim and her family members.

He also repeatedly sent unwanted sexual photos and messages of himself, even when the victims changed phone numbers and moved away.

Gafford will face a judge on two cyberstalking charges this October.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.