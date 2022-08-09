Driving into flood waters leaves one dead, one in jail in New Mexico

GUADALUPITA, New Mexico (KCBD) - John Vasquez, 30, of Guadalupita, NM is in jail after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Benjamin Torres, 64, also of Guadalupita.

At around 2:30 p.m. on August 7, a pickup truck driven by Vasquez drove into a flooded portion of New Mexico State Road 434 at Milepost 7. According to witnesses, the truck drove around several vehicles that were stopped for the flooding and was then swept away by the rushing water.

Vasquez was able to exit the vehicle before it was swept away, and after being treated by rescue personnel, Vasquez left the scene and made his way home.

Rescue personnel attempted to recover Torres from the vehicle but it was swept away 100 yards further from where it entered the water. Rescuers were able to recommence recovery efforts but Torres was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Officers later found Vasquez at his residence where he admitted to consuming alcohol before driving the vehicle and then leaving the scene. Officers referred their findings to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office which filed charges of homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident knowing there was death or great bodily harm. Both are third-degree felonies.

Vasquez was arrested and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center.

