Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher

The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region championship game.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - The score took a backseat, as it often does at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday’s southwest region championship game between Texas East and Oklahoma.

Texas East’s Kaiden Shelton was on the mound and hit Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the head with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a scary moment, and Shelton was clearly shaken up on the mound in the aftermath.

But Jarvis comforted the pitcher by approaching the mound and giving him a hug in a moment of sportsmanship that symbolized what the event is about.

The two teams were competing for one of the 20 spots at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Ten American teams will earn their place at the regional tournaments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Lubbock police
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The...
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Pompeo talks to 1/6 panel, Mastriano cuts own meeting short