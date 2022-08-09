Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been officially charged with the murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril after a hit-and-run crash on July 8, 2022.

Maria Rodriguez, 20, was arrested on July 10, 2022, near 52nd and University Ave.

Police reports say Rodriguez drove to Lluvia’s Imports near 35th and Ave. X around 5:20 p.m. Rozboril was an employee of the business. The police report shows Rodriguez got out of her vehicle to steal merchandise from the outside of the store. Rozboril saw Rodriguez and jumped on the hood of her vehicle to try to stop the robbery.

Rodriguez drove out of the parking lot towards the 35th and Ave. X intersection with Rozboril still on the hood. Rozboril was thrown from the car. He was found dead in the roadway there.

Officers originally were called to a hit-and-run, but investigators determined it was an “intentional act.” The investigation is ongoing.

A Lubbock County grand jury has charged Rodriguez with murder. She is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on a combined bond of $533,000.

