Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull, shepherd mix.

Staff says she is very smart and has some basic training, like sit and heel. Isabella loves other dogs. She is ready to be a part of your family! She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Lubbock police
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella
Meet Jelly Bean! She is a 3-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!