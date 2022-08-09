Local Listings
Lubbock woman missing since May 13

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety.

The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

The investigation into this missing person case began on July 18 when Crouch was reported missing to Lubbock Police.

Anyone who sees Crouch or has information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Det. Steven Thurman at (806) 775-2782.

