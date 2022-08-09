Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Mario Fiorentini, decorated Italian resistance fighter, dies

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a...
The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter against fascist and Nazi forces during World War II has died at age 103.

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.

During the war, Fiorentini commanded a group of partisans that fought the regime of dictator Bettino Mussolini and then Italy’s German Nazi occupiers.

He became legendary among partisans for having escaped from Nazi-run jails four times.

Fiorentini turned down an opportunity to run for Italy’s Parliament after the war and instead pursued a mathematics degree.

He later taught at universities in Italy, Canada and the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Lubbock police
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection

Latest News

FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Mastriano, Pa. governor nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware
The Marine Corps has its first African American four-star general. Gen. Michael E. Langley was...
Marine general takes over Africa Command, sees challenges
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Portion of 82nd closed due to cut gas line
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea