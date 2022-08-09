Mother, two sons reported missing in New Mexico

DEMING, New Mexico (KCBD) - Sandra Perry, 30, and her two sons, Jacob Evans, 4, and Matthew Evans, 2, have been reported missing in New Mexico.

The Luna County Sherriff’s office is asking for the public’s help after all three were last seen on August 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. at 1680 Apache Hills in Deming, New Mexico.

Sandra is described as a 30-year-old caucasian female, 5′8″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Jacob Evans is a 4-year-old child, 3′10″ tall, weighing 45 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Matthew is a 2-year-old child, 3′0″ tall, weighing 30 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Sandra, Jacob, and Matthew were last seen wearing.

The LCSO notes that their whereabouts and destination are not known and believe they are in danger if not located.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Luna County Sherriff’s Office at (575) 546-0354 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.