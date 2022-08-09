Local Listings
No rain yet? Hold on...

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many locations in the KCBD area have received rainfall over the past 24 to 36 hours. Many locations have not. However, many areas will receive rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Later this morning I’ll add rainfall totals to the end of this post.

This morning while I write this, showers are diminishing, and that trend is expected to continue through the morning. I expect showers to increase this afternoon, with scattered showers and spotty thunderstorms popping up. These again will be hit and miss. Many spots will receive rain. A few will get a downpour. Some spots will miss out.

Today through tomorrow encompass our best chance of rain in some time. In addition to downpours, strong gusty winds may accompany some of the storms and showers.

Drive to conditions. Anticipate the possibility of low visibility in heavy rain and blowing dust. Water may cover roadways.

A hot and humid afternoon, but some brief heat relief possible with scattered showers on the...
A hot and humid afternoon, but some brief heat relief possible with scattered showers on the South and Low Rolling Plains.(KCBD First Alert)

Otherwise today, tonight, and tomorrow, will be mostly cloudy and humid. Mornings will be warm. Afternoons, while not as hot, will still be hot. Winds will be light, except as previously mentioned strong gusts associated with storms and showers.

Our weather will trend drier and hotter this weekend and early next weekend. You can check it out in our forecast here on our Weather Page, and in our free weather app. Search your app store for KCBD Weather.

