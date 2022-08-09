Local Listings
Plainview police investigating aggravated assault with a gun at IHOP Restaurant

Plainview Police Badge
Plainview Police Badge(Plainview Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police are investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun at an IHOP Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a fight at the IHOP off I-27 and Olton Rd. Two people told police they were attacked by three others. During the fight one of the attackers displayed a handgun and threatened the victims, according to investigators.

The suspects fled the scene south on I-27 before police arrived.

No gunshots were fired. Two victims were hurt during the fight and treated on scene by Plainview EMS.

The case is still under investigation, but police have identified all those involved in the incident.

