Portion of 82nd closed due to cut gas line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg is closed due to a cut gas line.

A natural gas line was struck at the intersection of 82nd and Utica Ave., which is between Quaker Ave. and Slide Rd.

The gas line was cut just before 11:50 a.m. by a third party, according to Lubbock Fire officials.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Traffic is being rerouted and delays should be expected.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.