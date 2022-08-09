Local Listings
Portion of 82nd closed due to cut gas line

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg is closed due to a cut gas line.

A natural gas line was struck at the intersection of 82nd and Utica Ave., which is between Quaker Ave. and Slide Rd.

The gas line was cut just before 11:50 a.m. by a third party, according to Lubbock Fire officials.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Traffic is being rerouted and delays should be expected.

