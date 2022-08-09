Local Listings
Scattered storms overnight through Wednesday

Widely scattered showers and storms over the South Plains once again this afternoon and evening.
Widely scattered showers and storms over the South Plains once again this afternoon and evening.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widely scattered showers and storms over the South Plains once again this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday through Wednesday will provide the region with the best chance of rain over the last two months. Plenty of moisture and some instability with allow for heavy rainfall, lightning, winds of 50 mph or stronger and even some small hail.

Some scattered showers and storms may linger overnight and then more will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms are not expected to be severe but as noted earlier some will be strong.

Rain chances will decrease beginning Thursday and it will be drier as we move into the weekend. At least the rain and clouds will provide a break in the heat wave and some much needed rainfall.

Temps will begin to move back to the low 90s by Friday and continue into the weekend with only isolated rain chances.

