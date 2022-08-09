Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch.

Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his ranching career breaking Broncs with his brother Boots when he was just thirteen years old. After his father became sick and unable to work, O’Neal left high school in the tenth grade to break horses for the RO Ranch, pocketing $20 per horse.

O’Neal then worked for the JA Ranch, the first ranch in the Texas Panhandle, eventually becoming wagon boss before he moved on to the W.T. Waggoner estate where he worked for 58 uninterrupted years. Today, he lives in Holliday, Texas working for the Four Sixes Ranch.

In an interview with the National Ranching Heritage Center, O’Neal said, “If you’re gonna cowboy you accept the fact that you ain’t gonna ever be rich and you’re gonna get injured from time to time, but the trade-off is worth it to me. You’re not punchin’ no eight-to-five-time clock, and you get to see some beautiful sunrises sittin’ on your horse. As Buster Welch says, ‘That’s the best seat in the house.’”

The Award will be presented during the 44th Annual National Golden Spur award Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock.

