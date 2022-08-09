Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch
Slaton police may change police dispatch
- The City of Slaton is considering moving its police dispatching system to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
- The move would save the city more than $100,000, but would cost three dispatchers their jobs
3 arrested in shooting near Coronado High School
- EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries
- Officers found the suspects at a nearby apartment complex
FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate
- Sources say agents seized documents related to classified information taken from the White House after Trump left office
- Trump called the raid politically motivated
