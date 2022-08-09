Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Slaton police may change police dispatch

The City of Slaton is considering moving its police dispatching system to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The move would save the city more than $100,000, but would cost three dispatchers their jobs

City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County

3 arrested in shooting near Coronado High School

EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries

Officers found the suspects at a nearby apartment complex

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate

Sources say agents seized documents related to classified information taken from the White House after Trump left office

Trump called the raid politically motivated

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

