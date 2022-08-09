Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Slaton police may change police dispatch

3 arrested in shooting near Coronado High School

FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Lubbock police
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

Latest News

A hot and humid afternoon, but some brief heat relief possible with scattered showers on the...
No rain yet? Hold on...
The council discussed the agreement at City Hall Monday night, joined by Rowe, Captain Joe...
City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
Tyler Brown pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography
Cameron Akiah Varner, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography.
Cameron Varner pleads guilty to production of child pornography