Tyler Brown pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another Lubbock man accused of possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty on Monday.

24-year-old Tyler Brown was investigated by the FBI and DPS, for having inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students.

He admitted to engaging with 14 minor females after he turned 18 years old.

Brown’s trial has been set for Oct. 3. He will stay in jail until then.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.