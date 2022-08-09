Local Listings
Tyler Brown pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another Lubbock man accused of possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty on Monday.

24-year-old Tyler Brown was investigated by the FBI and DPS, for having inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students.

He admitted to engaging with 14 minor females after he turned 18 years old.

Brown’s trial has been set for Oct. 3. He will stay in jail until then.

