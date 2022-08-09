Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Wallace Theater presenting ‘A Doll’s House’ at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater

The Wallace theater is presenting "A Doll's House" at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater
The Wallace theater is presenting "A Doll's House" at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater(The Wallace Theater/LHUCA)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wallace Theater, coming off of their successful production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is presenting “A Doll’s House” on September 16 at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Firehouse Theater.

The play, by Henrik Ibsen, is about Nora Helmer, a young housewife with a crippling dependency on her husband of eight years, Torvald. However, revelations about the nature of their marriage come to light after Nora tries to save Torvald from a debt.

The show opens on September 16 and runs from 7:30 p.m to 10:00 p.m. Additional dates include:

Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 18, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 22, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are $40 for general admission and a 20% discount is available for students and seniors.

The Wallace Theater enjoyed a successful run of “The Hunchback in Notre Dame” in July selling the most tickets for one Wallace Theater event to date.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are on the scene near 32nd and Salisbury after a report of shots fired.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Lubbock police
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

Latest News

The funds raised during Casas for CASA will go directly to CASA of the South Plains to help...
CASA of the South Plains in need of 30 volunteers
With the approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting...
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
Wes O'Neal will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares