Wallace Theater presenting ‘A Doll’s House’ at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wallace Theater, coming off of their successful production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is presenting “A Doll’s House” on September 16 at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Firehouse Theater.

The play, by Henrik Ibsen, is about Nora Helmer, a young housewife with a crippling dependency on her husband of eight years, Torvald. However, revelations about the nature of their marriage come to light after Nora tries to save Torvald from a debt.

The show opens on September 16 and runs from 7:30 p.m to 10:00 p.m. Additional dates include:

Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 18, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 22, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are $40 for general admission and a 20% discount is available for students and seniors.

The Wallace Theater enjoyed a successful run of “The Hunchback in Notre Dame” in July selling the most tickets for one Wallace Theater event to date.

