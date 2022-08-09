Local Listings
WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

