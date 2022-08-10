2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury Avenue. In the report taken by responding officers, it was stated that Reed and two other suspects came to the victim’s apartment and tried to force their way in the front door.

The victim attempted to shut the door and prevent them from entering his apartment when Reed produced a handgun and shot the victim in the abdomen. All three suspects then ran from the scene to a neighboring apartment where they were later found by police.

Reed is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Lubbock County Jail on a $25,000 bond. The other two suspects, both juveniles, were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center on the same charge.

