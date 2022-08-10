Local Listings
Beam Signing Event at new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital

UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness...
UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital located at 11109 Slide Road on Wednesday(Provided by UMC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital located at 11109 Slide Road on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022.

The event included speakers sharing about the future of healthcare at this location, followed by UMC Staff and Lubbock officials signing one of the beams that was added to the building structure.

“At UMC Health System, our mission is to serve,” said Mark Funderburk, President & CEO. “UMC Health and Wellness Hospital is designed to deliver access, convenience, and state-of-the-art care, within a culture of service.”

UMC Health & Wellness Hospital will serve as an extension of the main campus. The facility will include a Cancer Center, Emergency Center, Imaging/Lab services, Outpatient Surgery, a Pharmacy and Wellness Center. The south campus will help support the fastest growing population in Lubbock County and is scheduled to be completed in December of 2023. UMC is honored for the opportunity to continue our mission of charity, education, and financial strength within our community.

