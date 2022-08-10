Child car seat checkup event happening Aug. 12 at Safety City

Local Listings
Using the car seat that’s right for your child can save their life
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with the City of Lubbock’s Safety City to offer child safety seat checkups at the organization’s bicycle rodeo on Friday, August 12.

Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to see us from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., on Friday, August 12, at Safety City, 4500 Avenue U, in Lubbock.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 3 out of 4 safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly 9 out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.

To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat—visit the TxDOT Web site to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.

