City council agrees to move forward with $200 million street bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with a street bond that was proposed by the Citizens Advisory Committee on Aug. 2.

It’s a $200 million project that aims to touch all districts. Councilwoman Latrelle Joy said it’s important to include them.

“I think we send the wrong message when we stop at Ave E,” councilwoman Joy said. “So, I think connectivity is very important.”

Unlike last year’s failed proposal, this bond does not include work on Broadway because the committee feared it could hinder the bond getting passed, although many of the council members feel strongly about it.

Councilman Steve Massengale said fixing Broadway roads would be a next step.

“Immediately get the council to commit as a group to move forward and determine what Broadway is going to look like, what that design is,” Councilman Massengale said.

This bond, if it ends up on the November ballot, costs more than the one that failed, which has some council members concerned. Massengale feels the work that it aims to do is worth the extra dollars.

“I don’t know that there will be much differentiation between $175 million and $200 million when voters see what’s on the proposal,” Councilman Massengale said. “So, hopefully they will be supportive when they understand the line of thinking that got us to that point.”

The bond be used to get roads paved and expand lanes, including those in school districts for safety. It would be the first street bond passed in the city of Lubbock since 2009.

“If you look at growing communities all over our state, they do this on a regular basis to keep up with the needs. Hopefully, if you did this regularly, you wouldn’t end up with a tax increase, but this one’s going to end up with a tax increase,” Massengale said.

That tax increase could cost the average homeowner $12 to $15 per year over five years.

Council members will hold a public hearing on this proposal next Tuesday, and aim to approve it in a special council meeting Wednesday.

