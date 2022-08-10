Excel Energy invests in local communities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excel Energy recently released an area impact report highlighting the $745 million dollars in goods and services it has purchased from businesses in Texas and New Mexico, along with other investments in the local communities it services.

Outside of the money spent with local businesses, Excel Energy dispersed nearly $90 million in capital investments through its economic development efforts, paid $22.3 million towards franchise fees to municipal and county governments, and paid $62 million in property taxes to local governments of its service area in Texas and New Mexico.

Adrian Rodriguez, the President of Excel Energy said in a news release, “It’s important to us personally and as employees of the region’s leading energy company that the communities we serve thrive economically. Our team’s roots run deep here, and we’ll be here for many years to come.”

Excel Energy’s service area extends from the Panhandle and South Plains region to South Eastern New Mexico, a coverage area of 52,000 square miles and 96 towns. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company employs 1,455 full-time employees in Texas and 256 in New Mexico.

