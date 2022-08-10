LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the most fish caught. Each entry is $20 per ticket.

Kids will stock the lake Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park (KCBD)

