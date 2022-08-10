Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the most fish caught. Each entry is $20 per ticket.

Kids will stock the lake Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Maria Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Michael Rozboril, 35.
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
Sandra Perry and her two sons Jacob and Matthew were reported missing by the Luna County...
UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Family Catfish Competition
Noon Notebook: Family Catfish Competition
Carpet Tech Cares: Children's Miracle Network
Carpet Tech Cares: Children's Miracle Network
With the theme “rally together” and driven by social media, Texas Tech Day of Giving hopes to...
Texas Tech Day of Giving
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech Day of Giving
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech Day of Giving