Holding on... to a chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain.

Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some of it significant. Later this morning I’ll add the past several days of rainfall reports to the end of this post.

A few showers, with very spotty rain coverage, drifted across parts of the viewing area this morning. Another round of scattered rain showers and spotty thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and tonight.

Like yesterday, and the day before, these will be hit and miss. Any thunderstorm may produce a downpour and strong gusts. To repeat myself... drive to conditions. Anticipate the possibility of low visibility in heavy rain and blowing dust. Water may cover roadways.

In the days ahead, rain chances will decrease and temperatures will increase. You’ll find the trends and details in my forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free weather app - search your app store for KCBD Weather.

Though there will be considerable cloud cover today, remember that clouds don’t block the skin-damaging rays of the sun. Even on a cloudy day, use sunscreen, drink plenty of water, seek out shade - or better, air conditioning, and NEVER LEAVE A CHILD (OR PERSON OR PET) UNATTENDED IN A VEHICLE. EVEN FOR A MOMENT. Even in these more moderate temperatures, it can become dangerously hot - even fatal - in minutes. Animals and plants, too, need extra care during hot weather.

