KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Scotty 2 Hotty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scotty 2 Hotty, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 4-year-old Carolina dog who’s been at the shelter for four months.

Staff says he is very well-mannered and is great on a leash. Scotty is a gentle giant and loves to relax. He is extremely easy going and would love a family that enjoys big dogs!

He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

