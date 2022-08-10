Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lady Raiders down Olympiacos on Day 3 in Greece

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

ATHENS – Head coach Krista Gerlich and the Lady Raiders are through three days and two games in Greece.

After spending some much-needed free time in Athens during the morning hours, the Lady Raiders enjoyed a late lunch/pre-game film.

Following a brief film session, the players, coaches and staff all boarded the bus and made the 40-minute drive through Athens for game number two.

The Lady Raiders closed the first period strong against Olympiacos, using a 17-0 run to take a 24-7 lead after one quarter of play.

Another strong showing in the second period of play gave the visitors a 44-20 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Wednesday’s second half was a similar story to the first, as a quick start helped the Lady Raiders outscore Olympiacos 20-10 in the third quarter. The 10-point margin increased Tech’s lead to 64-30 after three periods.

In the fourth, the Lady Raiders continued to excel on the defensive end, allowing just nine total points, three of which came on a 40-foot three pointer with less than a second to play. Combined with an 18-point output, Tech cruised to an 82-39 victory.

UP NEXT:

Tomorrow the players, coaches and staff will embark on a private boat tour of the Saronic Gulf and surrounding islands before having free time in the evening to explore Athens. On Friday, the travel party will head to Chania, Crete for the second-leg of the foreign tour.

COACH SPEAK (HC KRISTA GERLICH):

“I was very, very pleased with how we played tonight. I was concerned about it being a back-to-back game and how that might impact our energy and intensity. But I think everyone was sharper. We all got a little more sleep today and got our second wind. I was super pleased with how we started the game, especially defensively. We got to watch some film from the previous night and pointed out some specific areas we needed to improve on. We executed offensively better and crashed the boards tremendously. We had just 17 offensive boards total last night, and we had 18 in the first half alone tonight. I really liked our tenacity and I felt like our energy level was better. After all of the travel and days of touring, we gave them a chance to relax today which allowed the girls to get their legs back under them.”

Check TexasTech.com and follow the Lady Raiders on Twitter (@LadyRaiderWBB), Facebook (Facebook.com/LadyRaiderWBB) and Instagram (@LadyRaiderWBB) for all the behind the scenes content and daily recaps.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Maria Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Michael Rozboril, 35.
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
Sandra Perry and her two sons Jacob and Matthew were reported missing by the Luna County...
UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe

Latest News

The Red Raiders will show off their skills in their exhibition match at home on Tuesday, August...
Tech see off LCU 7-0 in exhibition soccer match
Source: KCBD Video
Lady Raiders beat Olympiacos in Greece
61st Masked Rider and the new horse, Buzz, are preparing for their first run at the Jones...
Masked Rider preparing new horse for football season
Source: KCBD Video
Masked Rider preparing new horse for football season