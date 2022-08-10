Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child.

Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Deputies say they may be in the area of University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611.

