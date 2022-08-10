Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns

The Longhorns went 7-4 in 2021
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off back to back playoff seasons, the Lockney Longhorns enter the season with a new Head Coach for the third year in a row.

Jonathan Thiebaud has been promoted to lead the program.

The strength of the team will be the Offensive Line.

The schedule has some new opponents, but the goal is the same, to get the postseason and win.

