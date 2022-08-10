Local Listings
Seasonable temperatures Thursday, with slim rain chance

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A high of 91 degrees in Lubbock Wednesday afternoon left us the coolest we have been since June 28! Temperatures will be similar Thursday, with more sunshine, less rain.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Expecting a quiet night for most tonight, a few isolated showers/thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s to lower 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few lingering showers are possible tomorrow morning but most of the day will be dry. Less cloud cover tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures will be similar to today topping out in the upper 80s to 90s. A very slim chance for showers/storms in Lubbock but a better chance for rain for the southwest portion of the KCBD viewing area. Heavy, very isolated rainfall is possible along with some gusty winds. Non-thunderstorm winds will be generally light throughout the day from the northeast/east around 10-12 mph.

Tomorrow's highs
Tomorrow's highs(KCBD)
Thursday rain chances
Thursday rain chances(KCBD)

Sunny and for the most part dry on Friday, although a few isolated showers and storms are possible. Temperatures will top out right around average with highs in the lower 90s. Seasonable and dry through the weekend with a return of the upper 90s by next week.

