Tech see off LCU 7-0 in exhibition soccer match

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s women’s soccer team recorded seven goals and a clean sheet over three 25-minute periods against LCU on Tuesday night.

The goal-scoring account was opened by Ashleigh Williams and Gisselle Kozarski in the first period when Tech took a 2-0 lead by the 15th minute.

Tech rippled the back of the net a further three times in the second period, two of which were scored by two of their ten Freshman players, Taylor Zdrojewski and Teah Vloedman. Senior Penelope Mulenga provided Tech’s fifth goal to conclude the second period.

Peyton Parsons continued the goal-scoring onslaught when she took a pass from Zdrojewski to give Tech a 6-0 lead in the final period. Kaitlyn Giametta, seeing her first action in a year due to injury, took a clean strike from outside the 18-yard box to give Tech its seventh and final goal of the night to cap an excellent exhibition before their season officially starts at home on August 18th.

Head coach Tom Stone said in an interview after the match, “We appreciate our neighbors from LCU wanting to come down 19th for a practice match early in their preseason. We have been going since August 2nd, so it was a nice break for us to be able to compete with another team and see where we are both at individually and as a group.”

The Red Raiders travel to Denver for one final exhibition before the start of their season playing at home against Troy on the 18th.

