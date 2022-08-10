Three Nigerian nationals extradited to U.S. for fraud schemes

Texas (KCBD) - Oludayo Adeagbo, 43, Donald Echeazu, 40, and Olabanji Egbinola, 42, were extradited back to the United States for Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud schemes that attempted to cause more than $5 million in losses.

UK authorities arrested all three at the request of the United States and extradited them on September 23, 2021. The charges stem from schemes that were carried out from 2016 to 2018 and targeted individuals and businesses in Texas and Virginia. The suspects also committed identity theft and wire fraud by scamming more than $1.9 million from the University of North Carolina by posing as a construction company overseeing projects for the University.

The suspects each face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering with an additional two-year consecutive sentence for aggravated identity theft.

According to a news release by the United States Department of Justice, BEC, also known as “cyber-enabled financial fraud,” is a sophisticated scam often targeting employees with access to company finances, businesses working with foreign suppliers, and/or businesses that regularly perform wire transfer payments.

The apprehension of the suspects was possible due to an extensive investigation carried out by FBI offices in Richmond, Houston, and Charlotte with assistance from the FBI Cyber and Criminal Investigative Divisions. Substantial assistance was also provided by the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, Metropolitan Police Services, City of London Police, and Crown Prosecution Services.

Victims of BEC schemes are encouraged to file a complaint online with the IC3. The FBI also provides numerous resources related to BEC schemes which can be reached here.

