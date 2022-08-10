Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Three Nigerian nationals extradited to U.S. for fraud schemes

The United States Department of Justice
The United States Department of Justice(MGN)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KCBD) - Oludayo Adeagbo, 43, Donald Echeazu, 40, and Olabanji Egbinola, 42, were extradited back to the United States for Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud schemes that attempted to cause more than $5 million in losses.

UK authorities arrested all three at the request of the United States and extradited them on September 23, 2021. The charges stem from schemes that were carried out from 2016 to 2018 and targeted individuals and businesses in Texas and Virginia. The suspects also committed identity theft and wire fraud by scamming more than $1.9 million from the University of North Carolina by posing as a construction company overseeing projects for the University.

The suspects each face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering with an additional two-year consecutive sentence for aggravated identity theft.

According to a news release by the United States Department of Justice, BEC, also known as “cyber-enabled financial fraud,” is a sophisticated scam often targeting employees with access to company finances, businesses working with foreign suppliers, and/or businesses that regularly perform wire transfer payments.

The apprehension of the suspects was possible due to an extensive investigation carried out by FBI offices in Richmond, Houston, and Charlotte with assistance from the FBI Cyber and Criminal Investigative Divisions. Substantial assistance was also provided by the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, Metropolitan Police Services, City of London Police, and Crown Prosecution Services.

Victims of BEC schemes are encouraged to file a complaint online with the IC3. The FBI also provides numerous resources related to BEC schemes which can be reached here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Maria Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Michael Rozboril, 35.
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
Sandra Perry and her two sons Jacob and Matthew were reported missing by the Luna County...
UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe

Latest News

Maddox Engineering Research Center at Texas Tech University.
Texas Tech, NSF announce historic partnership for fertilizer production
In the days ahead, rain chances will decrease and temperatures will increase. You'll find the...
Holding on... to a chance of rain
The Red Raiders will show off their skills in their exhibition match at home on Tuesday, August...
Tech see off LCU 7-0 in exhibition soccer match
With the approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting...
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events