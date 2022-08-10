Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

WATCH: Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest and start trek to sea

A video shared by the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shows a pile of hatchlings start their long trek to the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (Gray News/TMX) - It’s sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston.

A video shared by the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shows a pile of hatchlings emerging from their nest and starting their long trek to the Atlantic Ocean. A close-up shows one hatchling shuffling across the sand, inching its way toward the sea.

Wildlife officials warn the public never to disturb sea turtles crawling to or from the ocean. The baby turtles can also be confused by lights near the beach or flash photography.

All beachfront homes are required to turn off all lights that face the ocean and close blinds in oceanfront rooms after 10 p.m., according to a City of Folly Beach ordinance.

That ordinance states there is to be no artificial light illuminating any area of the beaches of the city between 10 p.m. and dawn May 1 - Oct. 31 of each year.

Anyone caught violating the ordinance is issued a $500 fine.

Folly Beach is a prime nesting location for loggerhead sea turtles from May to September.

It is believed the female turtles return to the beaches where they hatched decades earlier to lay their eggs.

While loggerheads are the most common species in South Carolina, the state also sees Kemp’s ridley, green and leatherback sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
Maria Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Michael Rozboril, 35.
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg is closed due to a cut gas line.
82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump arrives for testimony in New York investigation
In the days ahead, rain chances will decrease and temperatures will increase. You'll find the...
Holding on... to a chance of rain
Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.
Apparel company fined for removing ‘made in China’ tags, adding fake ones
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Actor and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner, left, speaks to a family impacted by the...
Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky flood survivors