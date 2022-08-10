Wednesday morning top stories: Council discussing $200M street bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Council discussing proposed $200 million street bond
- The Lubbock City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan next Tuesday
- If approved, it will go on the November ballot
- Details here: City council agrees to move forward with $200 million street bond
Search continues for missing Lubbock woman
- 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch was last seen on May 13
- If you know where to find her call 911
- Read more here: Lubbock woman missing since May 13
Arrest made in murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque
- Investigators say Muhammad Syed knew the victims
- Police say they found the gun used in the murders while searching his home
- More here: Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Fallout from FBI raid at former President Trump’s home
- Republican lawmakers are demanding answers after the FBI raider the former president’s home in Palm Beach, Florida
- Sources say the investigation is related to classified documents that were taken from the White House
- Follow the latest here: Trump says he’s testifying Wednesday in NY investigation
