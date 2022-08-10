Wednesday morning top stories: Council discussing $200M street bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council discussing proposed $200 million street bond

The Lubbock City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan next Tuesday

If approved, it will go on the November ballot

Details here: City council agrees to move forward with $200 million street bond

Search continues for missing Lubbock woman

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch was last seen on May 13

If you know where to find her call 911

Read more here: Lubbock woman missing since May 13

Arrest made in murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque

Investigators say Muhammad Syed knew the victims

Police say they found the gun used in the murders while searching his home

More here: Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

Fallout from FBI raid at former President Trump’s home

Republican lawmakers are demanding answers after the FBI raider the former president’s home in Palm Beach, Florida

Sources say the investigation is related to classified documents that were taken from the White House

Follow the latest here: Trump says he’s testifying Wednesday in NY investigation

