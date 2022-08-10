Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Council discussing $200M street bond

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council discussing proposed $200 million street bond

Search continues for missing Lubbock woman

Arrest made in murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque

Fallout from FBI raid at former President Trump’s home

  • Republican lawmakers are demanding answers after the FBI raider the former president’s home in Palm Beach, Florida
  • Sources say the investigation is related to classified documents that were taken from the White House
  • Follow the latest here: Trump says he’s testifying Wednesday in NY investigation

