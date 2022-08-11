Local Listings
82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo kicks off Aug. 11

82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo is Aug. 11-13, 2022.
82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo is Aug. 11-13, 2022.(Post Stampede Rodeo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The 82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo starts Thursday, Aug. 11and goes through Sunday, Aug. 13. The event hosts rodeo contestants, fans and musicians from all over.

The UPRA Sanctioned rodeo has been awarded top honors in the past as a contestant-favorite destination and has also been crowned as one of the Top 25 Paying Rodeos of the year.

Each performance is followed by nightly concerts featuring contemporary county, honky-tonk, and western swing music. And be sure to come hungry, as the Post Stampede ensures the best tasting food vendors are in attendance.

The Post Stampede committee uses the profits from the rodeo to provide college scholarships to local deserving students. The profits also help senior citizens in the Garza County area and also help provide essential supplies to local citizens in need.

The Rodeo is held at the Post Stampede Arena located at 1210 N Broadway Street in Post. The nightly performances begin at 7:45 p.m. and will last until 9:45 p.m. All tickets are General Admission Seating for ages 7 years and Older. Kids 6 years and younger get in free with a General Admission Ticket. The tickets are $15 each per night.

There are nightly concerts through Saturday night. The concerts begin at 9 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Tickets for The Thursday and Friday concerts are $15 per person, per night. Saturday’s concert is $20 per person.

The rodeo events will feature bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bulls, tie-down, ladies breakaway, steer wrestling, ladies barrels, team roping, and more. There will also be mutton busting, junior barrels, wild cow milking, and “money the hard way” from the locals.

For tickets, visit poststampede.com.

For information about the scholarship, click here.

