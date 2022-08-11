Local Listings
Dry and hot through the weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last of our rain chance wraps up this evening with a return of the summer heat and dry weather this weekend.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

A few showers/storms have developed this evening, but activity will quickly dissipate after sunset. A quiet night otherwise with clearing skies and light easterly winds. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Overnight lows
Overnight lows(KCBD)

Another warm afternoon Friday, but this time featuring no shower activity. Mostly sunny skies will help warm temps up into the 90s. A high of 94 in Lubbock will place us just a degree above the seasonable average for this time of year. Winds will be generally fair from the east/southeast around 10 mph.

Hot, quiet, and sunny through the weekend. We remain dry with highs in the mid 90s through the weekend and into the start of next week. A pattern change looks to head our way by Wednesday/Thursday bringing cooler temps and rain chances.

