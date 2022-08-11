Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.(New Africa studio via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a frigid winter for most of us here in the U.S., along with brisk temperatures.

The periodical says it provides long-range weather predictions and has been in publication since 1818.

This winter, the almanac is predicting shivery temperatures in the South with even colder weather in the Great Lakes, northeast and northern regions.

According to the almanac, some northern regions are forecasted to experience extremely cold temperatures - possibly 40 degrees below during January 2023.

The almanac is forecasting brisk temperatures in the northwest and mild temperatures in the southwest.

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a winter filled with shakes, shivers and shoveling in the...
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a winter filled with shakes, shivers and shoveling in the United States.(Farmers' Almanac)

A stormy winter is reportedly on schedule for the country’s eastern half. For some areas, this may mean snow, but for others, it will result in more slush and mush.

The almanac reports that January 2023 is looking to be the stormiest time for many areas, including Texas and Oklahoma, where heavy snow is predicted during the first week.

Also, the southwest is expected to be dry during the winter months, which won’t help the drought.

The 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac will be available starting Aug. 15, offering 16 months of weather predictions starting in September 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Maria Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Michael Rozboril, 35.
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
Sandra Perry and her two sons Jacob and Matthew were reported missing by the Luna County...
UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe

Latest News

This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad...
Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges in RICO case
Sergeant Lilley and his family after hear the annoucement
Lubbock veteran Jason Lilley receives mortgage-free home