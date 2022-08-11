Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lady Raider basketball coach Marlene Stollings reached a settlement with Texas Tech University and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt this week, ending the civil case that claimed discrimination, fraud, defamation and breach of contract after she was fired.

The claim was dismissed “with prejudice” meaning it cannot be filed in court again.

Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt terminated Stollings in 2020 after reports of hostile and inappropriate environments in the basketball program.

Stollings believes she was fired without cause in August 2020 and retained attorney Peter Ginsberg to pursue litigation against the school.

The complaint alleged nine claims for relief, including breach of contract, defamation, fraud, and violations of Title IX protections.

Part of Stollings’ complaint also alleges that the decision to terminate her was discriminatory, claiming she was penalized for identifying as LGTBQ, and employing “the same demanding and effective coaching techniques that male coaches at the school utilized, and continue to utilize, without consequence.”

In March 2022, a federal judge once again threw out most of Marlene Stollings’ lawsuits against Texas Tech. The former Lady Raider basketball coach made new claims for damages late last year and refiled her original ones related to her firing in 2020.

In his opinion filed in March, dismissing most of the causes for action, Judge James Hendrix said they’re no more valid (in March) than they were when he dismissed them in 2021.

Out of Stollings’ 13 complaints against the university and Hocutt, only two remained: retaliation under Title IX, and discrimination.

A jury trial was scheduled for this case in September 2022, but that case was terminated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Stollings posted the following on Twitter:

The Tweet says, “TODAY, equality wins! Settled! Brought this case to clear my name, set the record straight & contribute to principles of equality & fair treatment. Thrilled! Worth the fight! Grateful to so many including SA’s, parents & TTU fans. Eager to return to my life’s work.”

KCBD reached out to Texas Tech, but they said they had no comment as of Thursday.

