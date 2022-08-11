Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moana

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Moana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pocket pitty who’s been at the shelter for four months

Staff says she is very patient and quiet. She does well with kids and dogs of any size. Moana is sweet and would make a great family dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scotty 2 Hotty.

