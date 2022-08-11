Life sentence for sex offender who shot deputy in the face

AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A life sentence was secured for Shazizz Mateen, a convicted sex offender from La Grange, TX, for shooting Deputy C.J. Lehmann in the face, permanently blinding him.

The Criminal Prosecutions trial team of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured the guilty verdict after charging him with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

On November 1, 2018, officers arrived at the Dollar General in La Grange and attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Mateen for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. Mateen fled the store after threatening the officers with a knife and traveled to a nearby motel, barricading himself in his room where he later requested assistance.

Deputy Lehmann was with his family at a Halloween event when the call came over his radio. Lehmann left his family to respond to the call, and upon arriving at the scene, he volunteered to open the door of Mateen’s room. When Lehmann opened the door, Mateen discharged the shotgun, striking Lehman in the face, permanently blinding him.

Deputy Lehmann was left permanently blinded after being shot in the face by Shazizz Mateen. Lehmann was presented with the Star of Texas Award for valor shown in the line of duty. (Fayette County sheriff's Office)

The case was transferred to Austin County, and on top of the life sentence, Mateen was issued a $10,000 fine by an Austin County Jury. Assistant Attorney General Andrew Rountree and Assistant Attorney General Joshua Somers prosecuted the case.

As a result of his valor, Deputy Lehman was presented with the Star of Texas Award in 2019, given to first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

