Lubbock man faces 15-30 years for producing child pornography, sentencing date set

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 40-year-old Lubbock man took a plea deal after being charged with 26 counts related to child pornography. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and now faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

James Allen Welbaum was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, three counts of production of child pornography and 18 counts of transportation of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty in April and his plea was accepted in May.

According to federal court documents, in 2021 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received numerous CyberTips for accounts associated with James Allen Welbaum of Lubbock. NCMEC forwarded the CyberTips to Lubbock Police. Police searched his residence on Nov. 16, 2021, and interviewed him.

Welbaum admitted to possessing and saving child pornography on various devices and cloud storage, court documents show. He also admitted to taking photographs with his cell phone of an 8-year-old girl, including one of her in the nude, and focusing on her genitalia. He further admitted he persuaded the child to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Welbaum’s sentencing date has been set for September 8, 2022. Along with the 15 to 30 years, he faces five years to life of supervised release and has to register as a sex offender. As of this report, Welbaum is not currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

